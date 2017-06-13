STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever? | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Car Smashes Through Wall Of Pizza Shop

June 13, 2017 4:09 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A car smashed through the wall of a pizza shop and caught fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the “From Italy” pizza shop in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Springdale.

Damage from the flames and smoke appeared to extend up to the second floor of the building.

No one was inside the business at the time. There are no reports of any injuries.

Parts of Lincoln Avenue and Pittsburgh Street were closed after the crash. The pizza shop is located between those streets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch