Car Smashes Through Wall Of Pizza Shop

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A car smashed through the wall of a pizza shop and caught fire early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the “From Italy” pizza shop in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Springdale.
Damage from the flames and smoke appeared to extend up to the second floor of the building.
No one was inside the business at the time. There are no reports of any injuries.
Parts of Lincoln Avenue and Pittsburgh Street were closed after the crash. The pizza shop is located between those streets.