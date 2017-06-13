Jeannette Considers Plan To Pay Property Owners To Demolish Blighted Homes

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A city in Westmoreland County could start paying property owners to demolish vacant, rundown homes.
Leaders in Jeannette are considering a proposal to give owners of blighted property $2,000 to knock it down.
They’re hoping the program will encourage absentee landlords to demolish properties that have become an eyesore in the community.
“We want individuals to act now as opposed to walking away from it later, and then the problem becomes everyone’s and falls on all the taxpayers,” said Jeannette City Manager Michael Nestico.
In order to qualify for assistance, all taxes and obligations to the city must be paid in full.
Money for the proposed program comes from the sale of Jeannette’s water treatment plant.
City Council will vote on the plan next week.
