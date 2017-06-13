STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever? | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Judge Orders DUI Defendants To Download Ride-Hailing Apps

June 13, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Lyft, Uber

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ride-hailing apps on their phones as part of their punishment.

Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti (chik-oh-NETT’-ee) in Painesville in northeastern Ohio also requires defendants to enter a credit card number on the Uber and Lyft apps as a condition of probation.

Cicconetti tells the Willoughby News-Herald it’s common sense to take advantage of the technology, which is safer than driving drunk and a cheaper alternative to thousands of dollars spent after a drunk driving arrest.

In the past Cicconetti has told a drunken driver to view crash victims’ bodies at a morgue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch