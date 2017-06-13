Just Ducky Tours Hold Stanley Cup Parade Contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just Ducky Tours is the amphibious welcome to Pittsburgh’s streets and rivers.

Two of the refurbished World War II vehicles will be rolling in Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Penguins Parade. Co-owner Chris D’Addario, formerly of Boston, says this is a milestone year.

“This is out 20th year. It’s amazing. I can’t believe I’ve lived in Pittsburgh for 20 years, and watched the city grow, and the way it’s changed. It’s remarkable.”

Not knowing just when or if the Penguins would clinch the Cup led to some unscheduled street closings, which, in turn, led to some unscheduled changes in schedules.

State Street School fourth graders in Baden planned a Just Ducky Tour at the same time as the Parade turned out to be scheduled, on the next to last day of school. No way that was going to work.

“The parade takes so much time, and we have to set up so early for them, we couldn’t ever be able to put the school children on a vehicle for the parade,” D’Addario says. “We couldn’t be able to get them back to their schools or destinations on time. So our hands were tied on this one.”

There is a happy ending. More on that later. Meanwhile, he says two lucky ducks can win a chance to ride in the parade.

“We’re running a little contest called ‘PucksnDucks.’ And what this is, you go to Facebook,” he says.

Just quack out your love for Pittsburgh and the Penguins using the hashtags #pucksnducks and #justduckytours. The top 20 mini-essays will win. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

As for the good news for the school kids? Those fourth graders who got bumped from the duck will get VIP treatment from the Penguins, right at the front of the stage. Now that’s – just ducky!

