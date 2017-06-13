Penguins Take Stanley Cup To Visit With Pirates, Fans At PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins and their victory tour around Pittsburgh with the Stanley Cup are making an exciting stop this evening.

The back-to-back champions are in attendance at PNC Park, cheering on the Pirates.

The Pirates honored the Pens during the pre-game ceremonies before their game against the Colorado Rockies.

But before the teams hit the field, the Pens and Bucs spent some quality time in the clubhouse.

The two No. 29s had a chat. The Pens tweeted this photo with the caption “Backstoppers Unite.”

And here’s Phil Kessel and Andrew McCutchen:

And, we know Sidney Crosby can create magic on the ice, but what about his throwing arm. Here he is testing it out before the first pitch with Ron Hainsey:

The Penguins also brought the Stanley Cup to PNC Park in 2009.

Last year, the Pirates were on the road when the Pens won. So, the Cup instead ended up at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, much to the delight of fans and the professional golfers.

