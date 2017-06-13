WATCH LIVE: CBS News Special Report: AG Sessions Testifies
Prosecutors Won’t File Charges After Sen. Wagner Grabbed Camera

June 13, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: American Bridge 21st Century, Jon Delano, Pennsylvania, Sen. Scott Wagner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania prosecutors aren’t filing charges after a Republican state senator running for governor grabbed a camera from a man working for a liberal opposition group.

The attorney general’s announcement Tuesday ends an investigation into the May 2 incident involving Sen. Scott Wagner at the Country Club of York.

State prosecutor Michelle Henry says in a written statement that Wagner and videographer Chris Van Leeuwen both acted inappropriately and that Wagner “should have maintained proper civil discourse and controlled his anger.”

Van Leeuwen taped the confrontation and posted it on the site of his employer, American Bridge 21st Century.

Wagner claimed Van Leeuwen had no business filming him at the event.

Wagner didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

