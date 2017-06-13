Stanley Cup Parade To Bring Thousands Downtown On Scorcher Of A Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is hosting a Stanley Cup victory parade in the heart of downtown Wednesday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and as many as a half a million people are expected to attend.

“We are expecting people to come all around the region,” said Sonya Toler, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokesperson.

Maneuvering around the parade route will take planning because of traffic and to get a good view, so spectators are urged to arrive early.

“We were scouting it out up at the Steel building, so we’re probably going to watch it from there and try to get a little bit of shade,” said fan Dan Kubacki.

Shade will be important, if you can find it. It is supposed to be hot and humid during the height of the parade.

The parking lot along the Boulevard of the Allies is a popular viewing spot, and fans can watch from there even if they haven’t parked inside. Office rooftops and windows are another option too, if you can get access.

“My building is right on the parade route, and I have a window view right on the first floor,” said fan Aaron Auto.

Traffic in the heart of downtown will pretty much come to a halt. The actual parade route will be closed down to traffic at 9 a.m. Roads will reopen as the parade passes through.

It will also impact bus routes in town, so make alternate plans for getting around, maybe walking, but remember, it’s going to be a scorcher. Click here for the bus detour information.

“We need people to stay hydrated and don’t get excited about this championship because we don’t want people passing out,” Toler said.

KDKA’s Kym Gable went to Point State Park later on Tuesday the evening as production crews were finishing the stage set-up and erecting all the lighting and sound.

Jennifer Owner, of Flyspace Productions, said,” [The stage] is a little bit higher. It’s covered, so in the event of rain, we’ll still be able to do what we need to do. We’re going to be able to experience it with all of our friends in the park, not just the folks who can get in front of the stage on the streets.”

Kelly Foster and her family are staying across the street at the Wyndham Grand hotel.

“Oh, we’re so excited. We don’t have to beat traffic into the city,” said Foster. “We don’t have to worry about parking. We actually had a couple of hotel rooms booked just to see, then we figured out at the last minute what we were going to do.”

