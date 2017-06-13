WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Ed Bouchette Not Expecting Long-Term Deal For Le’Veon Bell

June 13, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Ed Bouchette, Franchise Tag, Le'Veon Bell, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has yet to sign his franchise tag or show up for Steelers workouts, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers’ beat writer Ed Bouchette joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about what the future may hold for the Steelers star back.

“They believe he’ll be here when it counts and his groin is fine and everything will be hunky dory, it’s just a matter now of whether he plays one year for $12 million, or signs a long-term deal, and I think I told you guys, I’ve told everybody I’ve talked to, I don’t think the deals going to get done, the long-term deal,” Bouchette said.

Bouchette shared his thoughts on Bell not signing his franchise tag yet and why it’s somewhat peculiar.

“He has not signed his franchise tender, which is $12.1 million, and once he signs that it’s fully guaranteed,” Bouchette said. “I don’t know about you, but I would have been there with three pens in case the other two didn’t work… because until he does, he doesn’t have a contract. He’s not required to be here because of that, but I don’t know if he’s trying to make a statement or what.”

Bouchette also talks about how the “movers and shakers” with the Steelers feel about Bell not being there for the team’s workouts. Click the link below to hear the full interview.

