TopGolf To Open First Pennsylvania Site In South Fayette

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Attention golfers and non-golfers!

A new entertainment center is on its way to this region.

“So we’re coming to Pittsburgh. It’s official,” declared Morgan Wallace, a spokesperson for Topgolf.

At the intersection of I-79 and Route 50 at the Bridgeville exit, Topgolf is locating its first Pennsylvania site in South Fayette.

So what is Topgolf?

“Topgolf is really just a fun entertainment venue where you can enjoy food and drinks with your friends, play a little golf, listen to some music, and just have a really, really good time,” Wallace told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

It’s not a golf course, but a driving range where you hit golf balls with micro-chips measuring distance and accuracy against your friends.

And over a third who come are not golfers.

“Frankly, we think it’s a game changer,” says Brett Malky, who heads Newbury Development Associates.

Newbury Development is constructing Newbury Market to be anchored by both Topgolf and the new UPMC South Hills Medical Center.

“We think Topgolf is the premier sports and entertainment concept in the country. We couldn’t be happier to have them at Newbury,” adds Malky.

Once the site of a Koppers chemical plant and 84 Lumber, Newbury has cleaned up the site for its new use.

Once site preparation is completed, groundbreaking on the 12.5 acre Topgolf site will begin in August.

Construction will continue throughout the year with the grand opening in the summer of 2018.

Topgolf expects 450,000 visitors in its first year and will hire 500 local employees.

And that’s just the beginning, says Malky.

“Newbury will create nearly a half a billion dollars in economic development and upwards of 2,000 jobs,” he predicts.

