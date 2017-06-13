STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever? | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More
Turnpike Section Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Strikes Bridge

June 13, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Cranberry Township, John Shumway, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 19, Wexford

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike was temporarily closed near Cranberry Township after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge.

According to Turnpike officials, the truck was traveling along Route 19, when it struck the bridge around 9:30 a.m.

As a result, the Turnpike was closed in both directions between the Butler Valley Interchange (exit 39) and Cranberry (exit 28).

The bridge was inspected and reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was hauling an earth-moving piece of equipment, which is what struck the bridge. The heavy machinery fell off the trailer and struck a car. The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

