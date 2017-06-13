Turnpike Section Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Strikes Bridge

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike was temporarily closed near Cranberry Township after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge.
According to Turnpike officials, the truck was traveling along Route 19, when it struck the bridge around 9:30 a.m.
As a result, the Turnpike was closed in both directions between the Butler Valley Interchange (exit 39) and Cranberry (exit 28).
The bridge was inspected and reopened around 11:30 a.m.
The tractor-trailer was hauling an earth-moving piece of equipment, which is what struck the bridge. The heavy machinery fell off the trailer and struck a car. The driver of the car was not seriously injured.
