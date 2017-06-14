Fans Line Up Early For Stanley Cup Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Stanley Cup victory parade will be held Downtown Wednesday and fans started lining up early.

Officials are expecting about 500,000 people to pack the streets to get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

The parade will follow the same route as last year’s parade, beginning on Grant Street at Liberty Avenue, the players will then travel down Grant to the Boulevard of the Allies, and from there it’s on to Commonwealth Place.

Different this year, the players and personnel will then speak on a stage set up in Point State Park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say Medical Treatment Areas will be set up at Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies, Stanwix Street and the Boulevard of the Allies, Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue.

Traffic in the heart of downtown will pretty much come to a halt. The actual parade route will be closed down to traffic at 9 a.m. Roads will reopen as the parade passes through.

It will also impact bus routes in town, so make alternate plans for getting around, maybe walking, but remember, it’s going to be a scorcher. Click here for the bus detour information.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter