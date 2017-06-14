WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Bill Cosby Jury Reviews Accuser’s Testimony

June 14, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial has reviewed Andrea Constand’s testimony about the night she says the comedian drugged and violated her.

Jurors had portions of Constand’s testimony read back to them Wednesday. Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills, helped her to a couch and groped her without her permission while she was passed out, unable to stop him.

The 79-year-old comedian faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from the encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The defense argues that Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Jurors have deliberated some 21 hours since getting the case Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

