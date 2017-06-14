Report: Congressman Among Several Shot At Virginia Baseball Field

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.
