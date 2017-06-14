STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More

Report: Congressman Among Several Shot At Virginia Baseball Field

June 14, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Steve Scalise, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

