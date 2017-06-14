Man Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Teen, Producing Child Pornography

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A West Virginia man is in custody in a federal prison Wednesday, charged with engaging in illicit sexual misconduct with a minor and producing child pornography.

When someone travels across a state line to commit a crime, it becomes a federal case, and according to investigators, 34-year-old Steven Michael Pursell, of Huntington, W.Va., traveled across the state line into Hookstown, Beaver County to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex.

The criminal complaint spells out that after meeting on Facebook and talking for about a month, mostly about sex, Pursell arranged to pick up the girl at her home on March 20.

The girl says when she told Pursell she was 14 years old, it did not faze him. She admits she did sneak out of her house to meet Pursell just before midnight.

He brought her to the Super 8 Motel on University Boulevard in Moon Township, where they allegedly had sex. According to the complaint, he told her, “I am risking a lot for you.”

At one point, he allegedly used a necktie to bind her and told her he was streaming the encounter live on Facebook.

A few hours later, Pursell drove the girl back home and told her never to contact him again and blocked her on his Facebook page.

Eventually, the girl told a friend about Pursell, who told the girl’s mother. The mother called state police.

State police will only say they are finalizing the case.

