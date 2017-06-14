WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Flash Flooding Hits Pittsburgh Area As Storms Roll Through

June 14, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Flash Flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flash flooding hit the Pittsburgh area as storms rolled through Wednesday evening.

Water was covering the road at Edgebrook Avenue and Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Bon Air due to flooding from Saw Mill Run Creek. Debris covered the road as the water began to recede.

The storms also knocked out power for some local businesses.

Route 51 was closed at Route 88 due to flooding and while crews cleared debris.

Flooding also affected public transportation. Port Authority said that flooding was affecting Blue Line line rail cars.

Several bus routes were also detoured due to a landslide.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch