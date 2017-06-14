Flash Flooding Hits Pittsburgh Area As Storms Roll Through

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flash flooding hit the Pittsburgh area as storms rolled through Wednesday evening.
Water was covering the road at Edgebrook Avenue and Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Bon Air due to flooding from Saw Mill Run Creek. Debris covered the road as the water began to recede.
The storms also knocked out power for some local businesses.
Route 51 was closed at Route 88 due to flooding and while crews cleared debris.
Flooding also affected public transportation. Port Authority said that flooding was affecting Blue Line line rail cars.
Several bus routes were also detoured due to a landslide.
