6 Dead In London Fire; Figure Expected To Rise

June 14, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: London

LONDON (AP) – London’s Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.

Police commander Stuart Cundy says he can “confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days.”

Cundy says many others are receiving medical care.

Some 50 people are being treated in hospitals after a massive fire set a 24-story apartment block in west London ablaze overnight.

London’s Fire Brigade says that a structural engineer and urban search and rescue crews have assessed the stability of the burning tower block in west London and believe it is not in danger of collapsing.

The brigade says “it is safe for our crews to be in there.” It added the cause of the massive fire is not known at this stage.

The building was still engulfed in thick black smoke Wednesday morning some 10 hours after a fire first broke out.

