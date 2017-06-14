Mayweather To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26.
Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena. The fight will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.
Mayweather said “it’s official” on his Instagram account next to a picture of both fighters.
McGregor tweeted “THE FIGHT IS ON” several minutes earlier, posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.
Mayweather will fight at the relatively advanced age of 41 in a bout that McGregor has been pushing for months. It finally came together over the last few days, and Nevada boxing officials on Wednesday approved the date for a Mayweather Promotions bout.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)