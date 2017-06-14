WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Mayweather To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26

June 14, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., UFC

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena. The fight will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.

Mayweather said “it’s official” on his Instagram account next to a picture of both fighters.

McGregor tweeted “THE FIGHT IS ON” several minutes earlier, posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.

Mayweather will fight at the relatively advanced age of 41 in a bout that McGregor has been pushing for months. It finally came together over the last few days, and Nevada boxing officials on Wednesday approved the date for a Mayweather Promotions bout.

