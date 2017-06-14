WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

ER Patient Charged With Stabbing Nurse At Hospital

June 14, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Massachusetts, Stabbing

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Officials say a nurse was stabbed by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital and suffered serious injuries.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 24-year-old Conor O’Regan attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Hospital officials say O’Regan had been through the registration process and was being directed for care.

Early says O’Regan fled after the stabbing. Southbridge police apprehended him off-campus.

Authorities say the nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center. Early says she is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say O’Regan is charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

O’Regan will be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court. It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if he has been assigned a public defender.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch