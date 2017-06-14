Penguins Share Their Memories Of Stanley Cup Celebration On Social Media

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and 650,000 of their closest friends gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday for a celebration the city won’t soon forget.

Fans lined the parade route – on the sidewalks, in windows and on rooftops, in parking garages. Even more packed into Point State Park to celebrate the Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup championship.

The intense heat and humidity didn’t keep the record-breaking crowd from joining the party.

So, what was it like for the players to see that sea of black and gold for the second year in a row?

“It’s amazing to see so many people here supporting us,” said Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist. “This is a great sports town, but this is something special. I remember this last year and it was the best part of winning the Cup, and it’s the same thing this year.”

“It’s crazy to see how many people are coming out to support us; and to answer your question, no, this never gets old,” said goalie Matt Murray.

After the festivities, some of the players took to social media, posting photos and videos of their perspective of the route.

Jake Guentzel posted this photo of the crowd at the Point to his Twitter account, saying, “Pittsburgh, you the best fans!!! #muchlove”

That iconic shot of black and gold-clad fans hanging out of the parking garage made it on to Ian Cole’s Twitter feed. He posted this video, saying, “What a showing from the city of Pittsburgh, you’re the best!”

Assistant coach and former player Rick Tocchet posted this photo before everyone headed out on to the parade route:

Four-time champion Chris Kunitz and his kids seemed to enjoy themselves celebrating his third Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh.

And here’s a Letang family shot.

And, of course, we can’t forget Evgeni Malkin. Geno posted a few shots to his Instagram page. One with the caption, “Best fans ever!!! Thank you!!!”

As for the captain, he spent much of the parade route hoisting the Stanley Cup for all to see.

“Thank you so much for your support. We couldn’t do it without you,” said captain Sidney Crosby during the rally at Point State Park.

It was the perfect day for the players and fans to enjoy a second-straight championship together.

