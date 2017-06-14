Pens Fans Flood Downtown Pittsburgh To Celebrate Stanley Cup Victory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of Pittsburghers flocked downtown Wednesday morning to watch the Penguins Stanley Cup victory parade for the second year in a row.

More than 400,000 people flooded the streets of downtown Pittsburgh on June 15, 2016, to celebrate the Penguins’ Stanley Cup victory.

On Wednesday, almost exactly one year later, fans lined the streets yet again to celebrate the Pens’ back-to-back victories.

The celebrations kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade through the streets featuring local high school marching bands, Penguins staff and, of course, the players themselves.

The parade will end at Point State Park, where the team and personnel will take the stage for a rally.

Officials have not yet provided an official estimate of how many people are in attendance.

