Man’s Body Recovered From Monongahela River

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Authorities recovered a man’s body from the Monongahela River in Homestad on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m.
Allegheny County police say Pittsburgh River Rescue and local fire units responded to the Monongahela River for a report of a body in the river near the Hampton Inn at the Waterfront.
Officials say a man’s body was recovered. The victim’s identity has not yet been determined.
No further information has been released.
