Man’s Body Recovered From Monongahela River

June 15, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Brenda Waters, Homestead, Monongahela River

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Authorities recovered a man’s body from the Monongahela River in Homestad on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Allegheny County police say Pittsburgh River Rescue and local fire units responded to the Monongahela River for a report of a body in the river near the Hampton Inn at the Waterfront.

Officials say a man’s body was recovered. The victim’s identity has not yet been determined.

No further information has been released.

