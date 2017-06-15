Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipe: Grilled Steak & Swordfish Skewers

Chef Bill Fuller stops by PTL to show off a delicious meal that is perfect for the grill season!

Grilled Steak and Swordfish Skewers with Chimichurri and Three Grain Salad

Serves 4

Sword Skewers

12 ea. Cubes of sword fish, 1 ½” on a side

1 ea. Yellow bell peppers, cut into 12 pieces

1-2 ea. Red onions, cut into 1 ½” pieces

12 ea. Cherry tomatoes

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2-3 Tbs EVO

Salt and pepper

Combine lemon and EVO.

Toss sword in lemon/EVO mixture

Skewer alternating ingredients.

Season with salt and pepper before grilling.

Steak Skewers

2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into cubes

12 ea. Crimini mushrooms

4 ea. Scallions, cut into 2” lengths

1-2 ea. Red bell peppers, cut into 12 pieces

2 Tbs. Soy sauce

3 Tbs. Neutral oil

2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated

Combine soy, oil, and garlic.

Toss sword in soy mixture

Skewer alternating ingredients.

Season with salt and pepper before grilling.

Chimichurri

Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad

Crusty Bread

Make Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad

Pre-heat grill and get coals nice and hot.

Prepare Chimichurri.

Take however many skewers you’ll eat.

Drizzle with Chimichurri.

Have some salad. It’s good for you!

Chimichurri

½ C. Roughly chopped parsley, lightly packed

½ C. Roughly hopped oregano, lightly packed

¼ C. Chopped sage leaves

½ C. Lemon Juice

½ C. Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all ingredients except oil, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree.

While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil. Season to taste

Alternately, use a mortar and pestle.

Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad

2 ea. Bell peppers, diced small (corn kernel size)

1 ea. Small zucchini, diced small

2-3 Tbs. Extra virgin olive oil

2 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced thinly

Salt and pepper

4 ea. Ears of corn, husked and cut off the cob.

1 C. Cooked French Green Lentils

1 C. Cooked Wild Rice

1 C. Cooked Quinoa

½ C. Chopped fresh oregano

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Salt and pepper

Cook French Green Lentils, Wild Rice, and Quinoa.

Dice zucchini and peppers. Add to corn, Wild Rice, French Green Lentils, Quinoa, and oregano in a bowl. Dress with Red Wine Vinaigrette and adjust seasonings.

French Green Lentils

1 ea. Bay leaf

1 C. French green lentils

2-3 C. Water

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

Place bay leaf, lentils, water, salt and pepper in a medium saucepot.

Bring to a simmer and allow to cook. Stir occasionally. Add more water as needed to keep the lentils moist.

Cook until lentils are firm yet soft. This should take about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain.

Cool fully.

Wild Rice

1 C. Wild rice

1 ea. Shallot, minced

3 C. Water

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.

At end of cooking, season with salt and pepper. Allow time for rice to absorb seasonings from cooking liquid.

Quinoa

1 C. Red quinoa

Place 1 C. quinoa and 2 C. water into a small saucepot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer

Simmer for 15 minutes. Strain immediately. Allow quinoa to drain for 10-15 minutes.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

¼ C Red wine vinegar

2 Tbs Balsamic vinegar

¾ C. Extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Place all ingredients in a pint jar.

Shake like heck to get it to mix.