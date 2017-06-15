Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipe: Grilled Steak & Swordfish Skewers

Chef Bill Fuller stops by PTL to show off a delicious meal that is perfect for the grill season!
Grilled Steak and Swordfish Skewers with Chimichurri and Three Grain Salad
Serves 4
Sword Skewers
- 12 ea. Cubes of sword fish, 1 ½” on a side
- 1 ea. Yellow bell peppers, cut into 12 pieces
- 1-2 ea. Red onions, cut into 1 ½” pieces
- 12 ea. Cherry tomatoes
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 2-3 Tbs EVO
- Salt and pepper
Combine lemon and EVO.
Toss sword in lemon/EVO mixture
Skewer alternating ingredients.
Season with salt and pepper before grilling.
Steak Skewers
- 2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into cubes
- 12 ea. Crimini mushrooms
- 4 ea. Scallions, cut into 2” lengths
- 1-2 ea. Red bell peppers, cut into 12 pieces
- 2 Tbs. Soy sauce
- 3 Tbs. Neutral oil
- 2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated
Combine soy, oil, and garlic.
Toss sword in soy mixture
Skewer alternating ingredients.
Season with salt and pepper before grilling.
Chimichurri
Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad
Crusty Bread
Make Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad
Pre-heat grill and get coals nice and hot.
Prepare Chimichurri.
Take however many skewers you’ll eat.
Drizzle with Chimichurri.
Have some salad. It’s good for you!
Chimichurri
- ½ C. Roughly chopped parsley, lightly packed
- ½ C. Roughly hopped oregano, lightly packed
- ¼ C. Chopped sage leaves
- ½ C. Lemon Juice
- ½ C. Olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place all ingredients except oil, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree.
While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil. Season to taste
Alternately, use a mortar and pestle.
Summer Wild Rice and Vegetable Salad
- 2 ea. Bell peppers, diced small (corn kernel size)
- 1 ea. Small zucchini, diced small
- 2-3 Tbs. Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced thinly
- Salt and pepper
- 4 ea. Ears of corn, husked and cut off the cob.
- 1 C. Cooked French Green Lentils
- 1 C. Cooked Wild Rice
- 1 C. Cooked Quinoa
- ½ C. Chopped fresh oregano
- Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Salt and pepper
Cook French Green Lentils, Wild Rice, and Quinoa.
Dice zucchini and peppers. Add to corn, Wild Rice, French Green Lentils, Quinoa, and oregano in a bowl. Dress with Red Wine Vinaigrette and adjust seasonings.
French Green Lentils
- 1 ea. Bay leaf
- 1 C. French green lentils
- 2-3 C. Water
- 2 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
Place bay leaf, lentils, water, salt and pepper in a medium saucepot.
Bring to a simmer and allow to cook. Stir occasionally. Add more water as needed to keep the lentils moist.
Cook until lentils are firm yet soft. This should take about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain.
Cool fully.
Wild Rice
- 1 C. Wild rice
- 1 ea. Shallot, minced
- 3 C. Water
- 1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme
- 2 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.
At end of cooking, season with salt and pepper. Allow time for rice to absorb seasonings from cooking liquid.
Quinoa
- 1 C. Red quinoa
Place 1 C. quinoa and 2 C. water into a small saucepot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer
Simmer for 15 minutes. Strain immediately. Allow quinoa to drain for 10-15 minutes.
Red Wine Vinaigrette
- ¼ C Red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbs Balsamic vinegar
- ¾ C. Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
Place all ingredients in a pint jar.
Shake like heck to get it to mix.