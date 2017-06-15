STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Audubon Society Confirms Hays Eaglet Has Fledged

June 15, 2017 12:50 PM

HAYS (KDKA) – An eaglet in the Hays Bald Eagle nest has fledged!

According to the Audubon Society, the eaglet has been seen flying on its own.

“This marks a successful breeding season for the Hays Bald Eagle family, which overcame adversity after its original nest collapsed during a February storm,” the Audubon Society said in a statement.

In February, the two adult eagles were forced from the nest when high winds toppled the tree. The adults were caring for an egg at the time.

WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:

Within days, a new nest was built and a new egg was confirmed. The eaglet hatched on March 29, and will continue to be cared for by the adults while it practices flying and learns how to survive on its own.

