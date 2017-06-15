Audubon Society Confirms Hays Eaglet Has Fledged

HAYS (KDKA) – An eaglet in the Hays Bald Eagle nest has fledged!
According to the Audubon Society, the eaglet has been seen flying on its own.
“This marks a successful breeding season for the Hays Bald Eagle family, which overcame adversity after its original nest collapsed during a February storm,” the Audubon Society said in a statement.
In February, the two adult eagles were forced from the nest when high winds toppled the tree. The adults were caring for an egg at the time.
Within days, a new nest was built and a new egg was confirmed. The eaglet hatched on March 29, and will continue to be cared for by the adults while it practices flying and learns how to survive on its own.
