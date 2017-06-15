Police: High-Speed Chase Yields 2 Suspects, 31 Goats, Sheep

HERNDON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two Pennsylvania men are facing charges after speeding away from police in a truck containing 31 goats and sheep.
WNEP-TV reports the 34-mile, high-speed chase began Thursday morning after police received a complaint about a truck containing noisy farm animals parked in a residential area. Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush says when he arrived two men got in the truck and took off, going through red lights.
Spike strips were used to slow the truck down. Thirty-six-year-old Jarrett Castelonia and 25-year-old Peter Birster were taken into custody on more than 80 charges including aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Some animals died.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers. Hollenbush says he doesn’t know why the men ran; Castelonia owns the vehicle and the animals.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)