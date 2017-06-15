STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Man Who Stalked Amish Children Faces Child Porn Sentence

June 15, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Lucas Klobetanz

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who’s already been convicted in state court for stalking Amish children near their school now faces a likely sentence of more than 15 years in federal prison for sharing child pornography online.

Forty-year-old Lucas Klobetanz pleaded guilty to the porn charge in February. He’s scheduled for sentencing Thursday before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

The Ellwood City man was sentenced to jail in December 2015 after pleading guilty to trying to lure children into an outhouse at the Ligo Amish School in Wilmington Township. Klobetanz originally claimed he merely needed help picking up toilet paper he had dropped.

Klobetanz was also indicted on the federal charge in December 2015 and has been jailed ever since.

