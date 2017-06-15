STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Man Sues Police Officer Who Cited Him For Obscene Language In Walmart

June 15, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: James Kudrako, Walmart

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man is suing the police officer who cited him for cursing at a Walmart employee last year, saying his right to free speech was violated.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that 67-year-old James Kudrako was convicted of using obscene language, but the ruling was overturned on appeal. He filed suit against a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer last week.

Kudrako acknowledges that he repeatedly used the F-word in the dispute with the employee and police, but his lawyer says courts have ruled that provisions prohibiting obscenity apply only to sexually explicit language. A prosecutor argued that the First Amendment has limits and using swearwords in public could cause “inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.”

Kudrako is suing for unspecified damages. He says the court proceedings cost him $4,500.

