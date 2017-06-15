STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Ross Park Mall Hosting Mike Lange Impersonation Contest

June 15, 2017
Filed Under: Mike Lange, Ross Park Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Do you think you have a spot-on impression of legendary Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange?

Well, prove it at a fun event at the Ross Park Mall this weekend!

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level center court and will be judged by Lange himself!

Fans can do their best impressions of his famous catchphrases, or come up with one of their own.

Winners will receive a Penguins-themed prize package.

Entry is free and open to the public.

If your original catchphrase makes the cut, Lange may even use it on the air next season when the Penguins will look to three-peat!

For more information, visit http://www.simon.com/mall/ross-park-mall or https://www.facebook.com/RossParkMall/

