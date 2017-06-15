National Aviary Throws Their Own Parade For Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large crowd turned out Thursday afternoon for another penguins parade, this time at the National Aviary.

The population of Pittsburgh doubled on Wednesday, as The Stanley Cup parade rolled down the Boulevard of the Allies. Many of the Penguins followed the route on foot.

A day later, their namesakes followed suit at the National Aviary, as a victory parade of African penguins made its way past adoring fans six rows deep — far too many to estimate.

Penguin keeper Chris Gaus says the Aviary parade was a no-brainer.

“This started to come together yesterday. Obviously, the city was very excited about the Stanley Cup parade,” Gaus said. “So I wanted to take the opportunity to build up excitement, and wanted to do something special to celebrate the team.”

An estimated 650,000 fans cheered their favorites as the procession wound its way through Pittsburgh. And the players took it all in.

“Penguins love the attention, absolutely,” Gaus says. “So they’ve done this before at the National Aviary as well. We’ve done a few different penguins parades. Of course, nothing as special as celebrating the Stanley Cup.”

The twenty African penguins at the Aviary have different preferences than the 20 humans that play for the Penguins on ice. But both groups love a parade.

