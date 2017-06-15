STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Large Cleanup Effort Underway Following Flash Flooding Along Route 51

June 15, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Flash Flooding, Paul Martino, Route 51, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A massive cleanup effort is underway after heavy rains caused flooding along Route 51 Wednesday night.

Route 51 looked like a small river near Bon Air after heavy rains caused Saw Mill Run Creek to flood.

The road was shut down in both directions due to the flooding. It reopened early Thursday morning.

The flood waters swept away vehicles, a dumpster and damaged businesses.

One business along the busy road specializes in Mercedes vehicles. Several vehicles were flooded and some of the business’ equipment was destroyed.

Fortunately, they have insurance.

The flooding also prevented some people from leaving a Dairy Queen along Route 51. The experience was even more frightening because the building was apparently struck twice by lightning.

This isn’t the first time that the area has seen flooding. While improvements have been made, Saw Mill Run Creek still tends to flood in heavy downpours.

Making matters worse, more rain could impact the area Thursday afternoon.

