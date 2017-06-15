Large Cleanup Effort Underway Following Flash Flooding Along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A massive cleanup effort is underway after heavy rains caused flooding along Route 51 Wednesday night.
Route 51 looked like a small river near Bon Air after heavy rains caused Saw Mill Run Creek to flood.
The road was shut down in both directions due to the flooding. It reopened early Thursday morning.
The flood waters swept away vehicles, a dumpster and damaged businesses.
One business along the busy road specializes in Mercedes vehicles. Several vehicles were flooded and some of the business’ equipment was destroyed.
Fortunately, they have insurance.
The flooding also prevented some people from leaving a Dairy Queen along Route 51. The experience was even more frightening because the building was apparently struck twice by lightning.
This isn’t the first time that the area has seen flooding. While improvements have been made, Saw Mill Run Creek still tends to flood in heavy downpours.
Making matters worse, more rain could impact the area Thursday afternoon.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter