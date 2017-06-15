Teen Critically Injured In Stabbing, 14-Year-Old Sister Arrested

BROOKLINE (KDKA) – A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly stabbing her brother in the neck in Brookline Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Whited Street around 9 p.m.
The girl’s 16-year-old brother was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
When police arrived at the home, they took the girl into custody.
Her name and the possible charges she faces have not been released.
