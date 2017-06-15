STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Teen Critically Injured In Stabbing, 14-Year-Old Sister Arrested

June 15, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Brookline, Lisa Washington, Whited Street

BROOKLINE (KDKA) – A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly stabbing her brother in the neck in Brookline Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Whited Street around 9 p.m.

The girl’s 16-year-old brother was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

When police arrived at the home, they took the girl into custody.

Her name and the possible charges she faces have not been released.

