Bat-Signal Lights Up Los Angeles In Tribute To Adam West

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles became Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of Adam West.

West was best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Hundreds of fans – some in costume – cheered Thursday night as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal.

The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

West died Friday at age 88.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

@MayorOfLA gathered his city in honor of Adam West. LA city hall 🌃 was lit. Watch for yourself you Batman lovers. #brightnight #BatSignal pic.twitter.com/28lzv43x2H — Mazaliya (@Mazalinker) June 16, 2017

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

