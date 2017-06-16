WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Bat-Signal Lights Up Los Angeles In Tribute To Adam West

June 16, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Adam West, Bat Signal, Batman, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles became Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of Adam West.

West was best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Hundreds of fans – some in costume – cheered Thursday night as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal.

The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.

More Coverage From CBS Los Angeles

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

West died Friday at age 88.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch