Businesses Left Frustrated By Multiple Flood Cleanups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The week’s storms have brought a lot of rain, which has caused flooding in some areas.

For some, that means dealing with the same issue again, and again.

In Hays, Mifflin Road near the Glass Run Road intersection was especially hit hard.

For John Parrish, Friday marked round two of clearing mud and debris from Mincin Insulation Service.

The bottom floor of his business was clean after Wednesday night’s storms flooded it the first time.

“We hired ServiceMaster to come out here. They had two full crews working all day long. We had the whole building from the inside cleaned out,” Parrish said.

Then, Thursday’s storm brought more than three feet of flood water back inside.

“It’s a mess. We deal with this every year and every time it rains in this area, my heart just starts going nuts because we think it’s gonna flood and it really sets us back weeks at a time sometimes,” Parrish said.

Naveeth Narayanan, of the South Hills, was set back from the storm as well.

He was driving on home and made a left turn when he was swept away.

“Then, a wave came up and I got caught in the swell and it picked up my car and threw me over the barrier,” Narayanan said. “I tried to reverse, accelerate, did all that and it didn’t work so I just hung tight.”

For Parrish, he’s pretty sick of dealing with this routine flooding. While he would love to sell the building and relocate, he fears others wouldn’t want to deal with this either.

“We would love to relocate the business, but unfortunately – I mean, who’s going to buy it at this point?” he said.

