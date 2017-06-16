WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
In Wurst Case, German Sausage Seller Prepared To Go To Jail

June 16, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Christina Wagner, Germany

BERLIN (AP) – A German snack bar owner is preparing for the worst – or is it wurst – in a spat with authorities over the sale of sausages at a highway rest stop.

Christina Wagner has been battling to sell bratwursts by the Autobahn near the town of Rodaborn for years.

Authorities refused to give Wagner a permit to operate at the site, so she passes sausages to her customers through a fence from an adjacent lot.

The case has made her a local celebrity and thousands of people have signed a petition in her support.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that authorities in Thuringia state are now threatening to issue Wagner with fines until she stops selling sausages.

But Wagner says she’d rather go to prison than pay.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

