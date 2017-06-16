WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Ross Twp. Police Chase Ends In Crash, Suspect Injured

June 16, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Babcock Boulevard, Paul Martino, Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police chase suspect was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Ross Township Friday morning.

According to police, the chase ended along Babcock Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The male suspect allegedly rammed two police cruisers before crashing into the pole.

He was able to walk away from the crash, but has since been taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The car was reported stolen and may belong to the suspect’s parents.

At this time, the suspect has not been formally identified. However, he is believed to have had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a previous burglary.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch