Ross Twp. Police Chase Ends In Crash, Suspect Injured

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police chase suspect was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Ross Township Friday morning.
According to police, the chase ended along Babcock Boulevard around 11 a.m.
The male suspect allegedly rammed two police cruisers before crashing into the pole.
He was able to walk away from the crash, but has since been taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The car was reported stolen and may belong to the suspect’s parents.
At this time, the suspect has not been formally identified. However, he is believed to have had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a previous burglary.
