Second Victim Identified In Hill District Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released the name of the second person who died in a house fire in the Hill District in early June.

62-year-old Jesse Lauw died from thermal and inhalation injuries in the June 4th fire on Wylie Avenue.

He was found on an upper floor of the apartment building in the 2400 block.

Another man, 60-year-old Lonnie Davis, died after firefighters say he jumped from the building to escape the flames.

Three other people also jumped from the building and survived.

A firefighter was also sent to UPMC Mercy. He sustained minor injuries after falling through the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

