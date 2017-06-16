WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Twitter Reacts As Amazon Buys Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion

June 16, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Whole Foods

CBS Local– Huge news broke today that Amazon will be purchasing Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and CEO, will remain in his position after the purchase is complete. Amazon had pondered looking to buy Whole Foods last year but ultimately decided not to. The deal breaks down to $42 per share.

Since the information has become public, Amazon’s stocks have soared while grocery store competitors, like Wal-Mart and Kroger, have seen their stocks plummet. The takeover is reportedly set to be complete by the end of this year.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch