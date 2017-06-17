Two Shot, Others Injured In Fineview Shooting

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Fineview on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of Belleau Drive.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Police say two people, a man and a woman, were shot while standing outside. The man was shot in the hip area and was reported to be in serious condition. The woman was shot in the hand and was reported to be in stable condition.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler says three other people sustained minor injuries when they fell down stairs while trying to escape the gunfire.

There is no information on a suspect at this point in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

