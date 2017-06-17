Indiana Co. Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor During Argument

GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Indiana County man is under arrest after he fatally shot his neighbor during an argument early Saturday morning.

It happened at a home on Lovejoy Road in Green Township just before 1 a.m.

The Indiana County coroner’s office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Derrick Michael Davis, of Commodore.

State police say Davis was arguing with his neighbor, 27-year-old James Lantz, in the front yard of his home. State police describe the argument as both verbal and physical.

At some point during the argument, Lantz got a firearm and fired at Davis, hitting him once in the upper chest area. Lantz then fled the scene on foot.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:14 a.m.

State police found Lantz around 10:40 a.m. near his home on Lovejoy Road. He was taken into custody without incident and was sent to the Indiana County Jail.

