WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested In $300K California Theft

June 17, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Avocados, California

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) – Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

The sheriff’s department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.

It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch