Elderly Woman’s Wallet Stolen In Grocery Store, Officers Pay For Groceries

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (KDKA) — Officers in Florida went above and beyond while helping a 91-year-old woman whose wallet was stolen at a grocery store.

It happened on June 10 at a Publix grocery store in Florida.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the 91-year-old woman was shopping for groceries when she fell victim to a distraction theft.

In surveillance footage, one man can be seen getting her attention and talking to her while another man comes behind her and takes her wallet from her purse. The first man then walks away, appearing to follow the man who stole the woman’s wallet.

Officer Janelle Jumelles was investigating the incident, and she decided to cover the cost of the woman’s groceries.

The police department says Publix offered to pay for the woman’s groceries, but Jumelles wanted to pay for them herself.

She and another officer, Evan Esteves, also bought the victim a Publix gift card, since the woman’s food stamps were stolen.

A video on the police department’s Facebook page shows the officers going to the woman’s home to deliver the gift card a few days after the crime took place.

