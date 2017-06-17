Report: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Tarentum Creek

TARENTUM (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy drowned in a Tarentum creek Saturday afternoon.
The Tribune-Review reports that emergency crews were sent to West Fourth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a report that a boy had disappeared while playing with friends in Bull Creek.
Police told the Tribune-Review that family members said the boy had been standing in shallow water then stepped into a deeper part of the creek and didn’t surface. Family members said the boy was not a strong swimmer.
Officials said they recovered the boy’s body Saturday evening.
