Report: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Tarentum Creek

June 17, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Bull Creek, Drowning, Tarentum

TARENTUM (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy drowned in a Tarentum creek Saturday afternoon.

The Tribune-Review reports that emergency crews were sent to West Fourth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a report that a boy had disappeared while playing with friends in Bull Creek.

Police told the Tribune-Review that family members said the boy had been standing in shallow water then stepped into a deeper part of the creek and didn’t surface. Family members said the boy was not a strong swimmer.

Officials said they recovered the boy’s body Saturday evening.

