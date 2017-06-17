Report: Teenage Cadets Arrested After Stealing, Crashing Patrol Cars

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Three teenage cadets were arrested Wednesday night after they stole and crashed police patrol cars.

It happened in South Los Angeles.

CBS News reports that two boys and a girl — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were part of a volunteer program for teenagers at the Los Angeles Police Department. The three cadets signed out stun guns, radios and patrol cars using the name of a sergeant who was on vacation. One of the teenagers also had a bulletproof vest.

According to CBS News, a police officer who was out on patrol saw two of the stolen police vehicles driving together. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the teenagers kept driving, leading police on a pursuit that ended with two separate crashes.

One of the teens later told officers where the third patrol car was, and it was found around the corner from the police station.

CBS News says the three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges. Police are investigating to find out if the teenagers impersonated officers.

