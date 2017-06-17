WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Report: Teenage Cadets Arrested After Stealing, Crashing Patrol Cars

June 17, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Three teenage cadets were arrested Wednesday night after they stole and crashed police patrol cars.

It happened in South Los Angeles.

CBS News reports that two boys and a girl — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were part of a volunteer program for teenagers at the Los Angeles Police Department. The three cadets signed out stun guns, radios and patrol cars using the name of a sergeant who was on vacation. One of the teenagers also had a bulletproof vest.

According to CBS News, a police officer who was out on patrol saw two of the stolen police vehicles driving together. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the teenagers kept driving, leading police on a pursuit that ended with two separate crashes.

One of the teens later told officers where the third patrol car was, and it was found around the corner from the police station.

CBS News says the three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges. Police are investigating to find out if the teenagers impersonated officers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch