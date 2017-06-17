WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Woman Who Stormed Stage During ‘Julius Caesar’ Is Arrested

June 17, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Julius Caesar, New York City, Shakespeare In the Park

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” with a Trump-like character who is assassinated had a boisterous new scene this weekend: A 24-year-old activist stormed the stage, yelling, “Do you want Trump to be assassinated?”

Police say Laura Loomer was arrested Friday evening during the production presented in Central Park by the city’s Public Theater. She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

She was released but asked to appear in court to respond to the charges at a later date.

The conservative activist said on social media that she’s not apologetic about interrupting the production.

Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater, which is known for its edgy, modern productions.

