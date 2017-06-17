WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
6 Charged After UConn Student Run Over, Killed Get Probation

June 17, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: College Student Killed, Probation, University of Connecticut

VERNON, Conn. (AP) – Six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle have avoided jail time.

The Hartford Courant reports that a judge granted accelerated rehabilitation to the six men in written decisions issued this week. It’s a special form of probation that will allow them to avoid jail and have their records wiped clean if they successfully complete the program.

The students were charged in connection with an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol at the party and fell asleep in front of the campus fire department and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

