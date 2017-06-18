Police Investigating Arlington Heights Shooting

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Heights late Sunday morning.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 3000-block of Arlington Avenue.
Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene for a report that a man had been shot.
Police say when they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man, from Wilkinsburg, inside a home with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the shooting happened outside, and the victim went inside the home after he was shot.
There is no information on a possible shooter at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
