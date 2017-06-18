WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Report: Man Brandishes BB Gun, Knife During Dispute Over Cats

June 18, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Clarion Township, John Scott Stephens

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion man is in jail after he allegedly brandished a BB gun and a knife during a dispute about cats.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home in Clarion Township.

Explore Clarion reports that 24-year-old John Scott Stephens arrived at an apartment and demanded that a female victim “give him his two cats back.”

Stephens allegedly brandished a BB gun and a butterfly knife during the incident and threatened to burn down the victim’s trailer when she did not give him his cats.

Explore Clarion says Stephens threatened to use the knife on the female victim and a male victim.

Stephens is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch