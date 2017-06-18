Report: Man Brandishes BB Gun, Knife During Dispute Over Cats

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion man is in jail after he allegedly brandished a BB gun and a knife during a dispute about cats.
It happened Thursday afternoon at a home in Clarion Township.
Explore Clarion reports that 24-year-old John Scott Stephens arrived at an apartment and demanded that a female victim “give him his two cats back.”
Stephens allegedly brandished a BB gun and a butterfly knife during the incident and threatened to burn down the victim’s trailer when she did not give him his cats.
Explore Clarion says Stephens threatened to use the knife on the female victim and a male victim.
Stephens is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
