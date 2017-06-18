The Sincerest Form Of Flattery: Mike Lange Judges Imitation Contest

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Mike Lange knew that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery as Ross Park Mall hosted a unique contest Saturday.
Call it the imitation game – a one-of-a-kind contest heralding not lookalikes, but sound-alikes.
Contestants were charged with the challenge of mimicking the legendary larynx of Pens broadcaster Mike Lange. The colorful announcer himself was one of the judges.
“It was different, to say the least, but I had a great time with it and thoroughly enjoyed it,” Lange said.
It was Zack Rozmus whose voice emerged victorious.
“This one goes out to everybody from high school. I went to Burgettstown,” Rozmus said. “I’ve been doing this impression for, like, a long time.”
But not nearly as long as Lange, whose 40 seasons at the mic has evolved into a celebrated soundtrack for a city of champions.
