Pittsburgh Magazine Readers Name Pompeani, Highfield ‘Best Of The ‘Burgh’

June 18, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Best Of The 'Burgh, Bob Pompeani, David Highfield, Pittsburgh Magazine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The year is only halfway over, but Pittsburgh Magazine asked their readers who they think is the “Best of the ‘Burgh” so far in 2017.

The magazine polled their readers on everything Pittsburgh — from dining to entertainment to businesses.

Readers also voted for some of the best Pittsburgh personalities.

Readers voted for KDKA’s Bob Pompeani as the “Best of the ‘Burgh ’17” sports reporter and KDKA’s David Highfield as the “Best of the ‘Burgh ’17” street reporter.

You can see readers’ picks for best restaurants, bakeries, bars and more here: bit.ly/2sy6MDL

