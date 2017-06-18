Pittsburgh Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man died after a hit-and-run crash in Florida.
Ormond Beach Police spokesman Keith Walker told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that surveillance video showed an SUV hitting 63-year-old Charles J. Bofinger of Pittsburgh as he crossed a street late Friday.
Bofinger died at a hospital.
While searching for the vehicle, police received a call from a man saying his girlfriend had been in a car crash. Officers found her SUV with its hood dented and windshield shattered.
Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Struthers of Ormond Beach was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A police report said her blood alcohol level was 0.105, above the 0.08 legal limit.
Struthers was held Sunday on $57,500 bond. Volusia County jail records didn’t show whether she had an attorney.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)