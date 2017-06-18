WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pittsburgh Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Florida

June 18, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Charles Bofinger, Fatal Hit and Run, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man died after a hit-and-run crash in Florida.

Ormond Beach Police spokesman Keith Walker told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that surveillance video showed an SUV hitting 63-year-old Charles J. Bofinger of Pittsburgh as he crossed a street late Friday.

Bofinger died at a hospital.

While searching for the vehicle, police received a call from a man saying his girlfriend had been in a car crash. Officers found her SUV with its hood dented and windshield shattered.

jessica struthers Pittsburgh Man Killed In Hit And Run Crash In Florida

(Photo Credit: Volusia County Corrections)

Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Struthers of Ormond Beach was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A police report said her blood alcohol level was 0.105, above the 0.08 legal limit.

Struthers was held Sunday on $57,500 bond. Volusia County jail records didn’t show whether she had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

