Storms Take Down Power Lines, Trees; No Major Flooding Reported

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — After a quick bout of severe weather, folks in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, were left with a tree across their road, so a local man got out his chainsaw and got to work sawing it away piece by piece.

Nearby on Gums Run Road, you could see Duquesne Light crews setting up shop after some power outages in the area.

In Butler County, West Penn Power crews put up a road work sign to let drivers know they were in the area picking up power lines off West Park Road. Power went out to some folks in that area as well.

Talk about inconvenient! A tree came down across a driveway near the intersection of Country View and Patterson Road also in Butler County. Butler County seemed to be the area affected most from Sunday’s storms.

You could hear the chainsaws buzzing away as these guys tried to remove a tree that fell across Maple Drive in Hermitage, Mercer County.

Even though this storm took down some power lines and some trees, it was nothing like the flash flooding we faced last week, giving folks a break and time to clean up from that mess.

